Terry, Grant propel first-place Ducks past Kraken, 4-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks beat the expansion Seattle Kraken 4-1 for their fourth victory in five games. Troy Terry scored his 18th goal and Derek Grant got a short-handed goal.

Trevor Zegras and Sam Carrick also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Ducks, who spoiled expansion Seattle’s first appearance in Southern California with a one-sided win.