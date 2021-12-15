x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Terry, Grant propel first-place Ducks past Kraken, 4-1

Ryan Donato scores in his second straight game
Credit: AP
Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf, left, collides with Seattle Kraken center Calle Jarnkrok during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks beat the expansion Seattle Kraken 4-1 for their fourth victory in five games. Troy Terry scored his 18th goal and Derek Grant got a short-handed goal. 

Trevor Zegras and Sam Carrick also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Ducks, who spoiled expansion Seattle’s first appearance in Southern California with a one-sided win. 

Anthony Stolarz made 19 saves for Anaheim, which has scored 11 goals on the Kraken in two meetings this season. Ryan Donato scored a power-play goal in Seattle’s fourth loss in five games. Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots through the first two periods.

In Other News

Hawk Zone: Checking in near the end of the season - New Day NW