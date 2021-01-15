Tennell's rollicking short program leads at US nationals

Tennell’s strong jumps were no surprise, but her presentation was far superior

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Staunchly determined to get back her national title, Bradie Tennell took some huge steps at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships by winning the short program with an event record 79.40 points.

With a rollicking routine high in difficulty, entertainment value and sheer energy, the 2018 national champion and Olympian outskated two-time defending champ Alysa Liu and pre-event favorite Mariah Bell.