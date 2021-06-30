x
Tadej Pogacar routs rivals in Tour de France time trial

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar has powered to victory in the first time trial of the Tour de France to assert himself as the favorite at the three-week race.
Credit: AP
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar competes during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time-trial over 27.2 kilometers (16.9 miles) with start in Change and finish in Laval Espace Mayenne, France, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

LAVAL, France (AP) — Defending champion Tadej Pogacar has powered to victory in the first time trial of the Tour de France to assert himself as the favorite at the three-week race.

Pogacar lagged 39 seconds behind leader Mathieu van der Poel at the start of Stage 5 in the western Mayenne region and erased a big chunk of the deficit to move into second place in the general classification. 

The 22-year-old Slovenian mastered the technical 27.2-kilometer loop from Change to Laval to gain time on other main contenders in an impressive display of power and technical skills.

