Tadej Pogacar routs rivals in Tour de France time trial

LAVAL, France (AP) — Defending champion Tadej Pogacar has powered to victory in the first time trial of the Tour de France to assert himself as the favorite at the three-week race.
Pogacar lagged 39 seconds behind leader Mathieu van der Poel at the start of Stage 5 in the western Mayenne region and erased a big chunk of the deficit to move into second place in the general classification.
The 22-year-old Slovenian mastered the technical 27.2-kilometer loop from Change to Laval to gain time on other main contenders in an impressive display of power and technical skills.