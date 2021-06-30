Tadej Pogacar routs rivals in Tour de France time trial

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar has powered to victory in the first time trial of the Tour de France to assert himself as the favorite at the three-week race.

LAVAL, France (AP) — Defending champion Tadej Pogacar has powered to victory in the first time trial of the Tour de France to assert himself as the favorite at the three-week race.

Pogacar lagged 39 seconds behind leader Mathieu van der Poel at the start of Stage 5 in the western Mayenne region and erased a big chunk of the deficit to move into second place in the general classification.