Tacoma Rainiers ready to end baseball drought

The first game at Cheney Stadium in 620 days is happening May 6! #k5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — Baseball is finally about to come back to Tacoma. On Friday May 6 the Tacoma Rainiers are expected to host the El Paso Chihuahuas in the first game played at Cheney Stadium in 620 days.

The team store is already stocked with merchandise. The hats are the big sellers. They’ve been selling well online despite the lack of games.

On Monday the Rainiers announced they'd be opening Cheney Stadium to fans at 25% capacity. Season tickets holders have priority access to tickets, but you can get single-game tickets on gamedays starting at 10 AM.