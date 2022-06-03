T-Birds beat Edmonton 2-1 in Game 1 of the WHL Championships

Rempe, Roulette score for Seattle

Edmonton, Alta. – Thomas Milic made 43 saves, and Conner Roulette's third-period goal stood up as the winner as the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Edmonton Oil Kings 2-1 in Game 1 of the 2022 WHL Championship Series.

“It wasn’t the prettiest game but at this time of year, you’ll take a win any way you can get it,” said Thunderbirds head coach Matt O'Dette.

Milic, who earned his seventh road victory of the post-season Friday, was the story of a physical opening 20 minutes. He turned aside 21 shots including two left pad saves off Edmonton captain Jake Neighbours at the seven-minute mark.



Matthew Rempe opened the scoring with his sixth goal of the WHL Playoffs 1:59 into period two, converting on a rebound opportunity with a backhanded effort from just outside the Oil Kings crease.

The Oil Kings pressed for an equalizer but could not solve Milic in period two. Defenseman Carter Kowalyk found himself with the puck on his stick in tight quarters with two minutes remaining, but the Seattle goaltender covered the low half of the net before denying Jakub Demek on a short-handed break in the dying embers of the period.

The Thunderbirds extended their lead 8:55 into period three when forward Conner Roulette deflected home a point shot for his fourth goal of the post-season. The goal came on Seattle's first shot on goal of the final frame.