Strawther scores 17 as No. 1 Gonzaga beats Dixie State 97-63

Freshman Chet Holmgren scored 14 points and pulled 13 rebounds

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Julian Strawther had 17 points and 10 rebounds as top-ranked Gonzaga beat Dixie State 97-63 in their season opener without coach Mark Few on the sideline.

Few received a three-game suspension after he was cited for DUI in September. He previously sat out Gonzaga's two exhibition games, but will be back when the Bulldogs host No. 5 Texas on Saturday. Assistant coach Brian Michaelson served as interim head coach.