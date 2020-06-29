Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart and teammates offer one of a kind experiences for COVID-19 Relief

Auction items up for bid include a cooking class and a private ball handling session. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm is teaming up with Fare Start to offer emergency meals in response to COVID-19.

Fare Start is a James Beard Award-winning nonprofit that nourishes the community through food, life skills, and job training. Since COVID-19 hit Washington, Fare Start shifted its operations to focus on emergency meals.

For the winning bidder, Eleven-time All-Star Sue Bird and 2018 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart will record personalized video shout-outs to you or a loved one, while 2018 WNBA champion Alysha Clark will walk you through a private virtual cooking class.

"A.C. can make it all. She can fry things or make something super healthy. I remember a couple of summers ago, she made fried chicken for the team and everybody was smashing it. She makes her own pasta," said Stewart.

Bidders can also win a private virtual ball handling session with Jewell Lloyd or a meet and greet with Samie Whitcomb.

"Seattle is the best. How they've been there for me, I want to be there for everyone to help get back on their feet," explained Stewart. "This is my 5th year in Seattle, which is kind of crazy. We're all going through these things together and we're only going to get on the other side if we do it together."