Storm waive veteran forward Candice Dupree

Dupree is a seven-time All-Star

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm waived veteran forward Candice Dupree on Friday. A 16-year WNBA veteran, Dupree recently moved into fourth on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list with 6,822 career points and is just one assist away from 900 for her career.

Dupree has averaged 14.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game in her career, but had trouble finding a defined role in the Storm's line-up. This season, Dupree appeared in 16 games, averaging 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in only 16 minutes per game.