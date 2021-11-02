Storm trade Natasha Howard and Sami Whitcomb to New York

Trades shake up Seattle's championship line-up

SEATTLE — The Storm acquired Katie Lou Samuelson from the Dallas Wings and Mikiah “Kiki” Herbert Harrigan from the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday in a pair of trades sending Natasha Howard to New York. The Storm also received Dallas and New York’s 2022 second-round picks. Sami Whitcomb was traded to the Liberty for the rights to Stephanie Talbot.

The Storm sent Howard to New York for the Liberty's 2021 No. 1 pick, Phoenix’s 2022 first-round pick and New York’s 2022 second-round pick. The 2022 first-round pick (PHX) was then sent to Minnesota for Herbert-Harrigan and the 2021 No. 1 pick was sent to Dallas for Katie Lou Samuelson and Dallas’ own 2022 second-round pick.

Samuelson was selected 4th overall by the Chicago Sky in 2019 and was traded to Dallas the following season. In Dallas, she played all 22 games of the 2020 season, shooting 41.7% from the field.

Samuelson played her college ball at Connecticut, where she played her freshman season alongside Breanna Stewart, and was twice named AAC Player of the Year.

🤩 "I can't even explain how excited I am to be coming to Seattle" 🤩

- @33katielou pic.twitter.com/8znOI10WTh — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) February 10, 2021

Herbert Harrigan was selected 6th overall in the 2020 WNBA draft out of South Carolina. She had a strong rookie campaign, playing all but one game and shooting 42.4% from long range. At South Carolina, Herbert Harrigan was one of three Gamecocks to finish her career with 1,000 points and 200 blocks.