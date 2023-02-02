Storm start rebuild by signing Nurse, Whitcomb

Nurse missed all of last season recovering from an ACL injury, but returned to lead Canada to the semifinals of the World Cup in September.

SEATTLE — With the retirement of Sue Bird, and the loss of Breanna Stewart to free agency, the Seattle Storm got to the business of rebuilding the team on Friday. They sign free agent guards Kia Nurse and Sami Whitcomb.

Nurse enters her sixth year in the WNBA after being drafted 10th overall by New York in 2018. She spent her first three seasons with the Liberty before being traded to Phoenix in 2021, and has averaged 11.0 points, 2.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.6 steals per game in 121 games overall in four seasons.

“Kia is a talented, versatile guard and a proven impact player and competitor in our league,” said Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea. “She brings valuable experience as a leader of Team Canada on the international stage, and we look forward to the positive impact she will have on our team here in Seattle.”

Nurse is coming off an ACL injury suffered in Game 4 of the 2021 WNBA semifinals which cost her the 2022 WNBA season.

“I am so excited to join the Seattle Storm family! This is a top-tier organization with an incredible fan base and history of success,” said Nurse. “I can’t wait to get to work with my new teammates and coaches and immerse myself in the community.”

Whitcomb makes her return to the Storm after beginning her WNBA career with Seattle in 2017 and winning championships with the team in 2018 and 2020. She was traded to the Liberty prior to the start of the 2021 season, playing two seasons in New York. Whitcomb was a standout player at the University of Washington from 2007-10.

“I’m so excited to be coming home—that’s what Seattle and the Storm are for me,” said Whitcomb. “I feel like I’ve grown a lot since I’ve been away and I’m excited to be back, as hungry as ever, and to be part of this new chapter. This feels like the perfect reunion."

Whitcomb, a career 36.7% three-point shooter, has averaged 6.7 points, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.3 rebounds per game over six seasons in the league.

“Sami personifies the passion and excitement that is Storm basketball,” said Rhea. “She is a threat from anywhere on the court, and her experience and leadership will play an important role as we look forward.

Whitcomb had a banner season in 2021, averaging 11.7 points per game and finishing second in the WNBA in three-pointers made (76) and three-point percentage (42.5%).

“Sami is a strong leader and relentless competitor, and I am excited to have her back in Seattle,” said Storm Head Coach Noelle Quinn. “She made her initial mark in this league as a three-point specialist but has worked extremely hard to expand her game.

Whitcomb was a four-year letterwinner at UW, finishing her career ranked 15th in program history with 1,205 points.

