Storm open the preseason with an 81-68 win over LA

Stewie looks sharp with a 20-point effort

SEATTLE – The Seattle Storm beat the Los Angeles Sparks 81-68 in the first preseason game on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena, the first time the Storm has played in its new arena.

Breanna Stewart played about half the game and led the way with a game-high 20 points. Jewell Loyd had a solid night scoring 18 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists. Ezi Magbegor added nine points and eight rebounds.

Seattle jumped out to an early lead thanks to a 31-15 first quarter. The Storm played without Sue Bird who sat this one out.