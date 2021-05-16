Storm legend Lauren Jackson elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame

LJ played 12 seasons with the Storm

Seattle Storm legend Lauren Jackson has been elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2021. Jackson was the WNBA's No. 1 overall pick in 2001, and quickly became a force in the league, and a fan favorite in Seattle.

Teamed with Sue Bird in 2002, the dynamic duo led the Storm to the team's first two titles in 2004 and 2010.