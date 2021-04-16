Storm acquire Kennedy Burke in draft-day trade, select three others

Seattle trades top pick away

The Dallas Wings chose Charli Collier of Texas and Finnish player Awak Kuier with the first two picks of the WNBA draft. It’s the first time in league history that a team had picks No. 1 and 2.

The Seattle Storm acquired third-year guard Kennedy Burke from Indiana in exchange for the rights to the 11th overall pick Aaliyah Wilson. The Storm also added guard Kiana Williams (#18) and forwards N’dea Jones (#23) and Natalie Kucowski (#35).

In 2020, Burke averaged 7.2 points per game with the Fever, including a career-high 23 points against the Storm on Aug. 20. Originally a second-round pick by Dallas in 2019, Burke spent the last two seasons in Indiana.

Kianna Williams is fresh off leading Stanford to the 2021 NCAA Championship. She averaged 13.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game over four seasons at Stanford and set the school record for career three-pointers made (310). Williams was named to the All-Pac-12 team three times.

N'dea Jones, a 6-foot-2 forward, was a two-time All-SEC selection and 2021 Honorable Mention All-American at Texas A&M. Jones leaves A&M as the school’s all-time leader in rebounds (1,056) and double-doubles (42).

8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ and counting!



One of the best in the country on the glass. Congrats N’dea 🥳#GigEm | @NdeaJones pic.twitter.com/C2UcRi0yfj — Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) December 4, 2020

Natalie Kucowski was a standout player at Lafayette College, closing out her career by earning 2020-21 Patriot League Women’s Basketball Player and Defensive Player of the Year honors. The 6-foot-3 forward averaged 17.8 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game during her banner senior season. Kucowski finishes as Lafayette’s all-time rebounder.

Hey, WNBA GM's, we know who we'd pick! 🏀 We might be biased but we're pretty big fans! 😁



Tune in to ESPN and the ESPN App tonight 7 p.m. to follow along and catch all the action! #RollPards pic.twitter.com/DkCYBGLrGf — Lafayette WBB (@LafayetteWBB) April 15, 2021