Stewart helps Seattle win 5th straight, 79-69 over Indiana

Storm is 7-0 on the road this season
Credit: AP
Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart shoots over Indiana Fever's Jessica Breland during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points and a season-high 15 rebounds, Sue Bird added 13 points with seven assists, and the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 79-69 for their fifth straight victory. 

Seattle’s lead was cut to 69-66 with 6:31 left until Stewart scored six points during a 10-1 run to put the Storm ahead by double-figures the rest of the way. Jewell Loyd added 15 points for Seattle and Katie Lou Samuelson scored 10. The Storm improved to 7-0 on the road this season. 

Teaira McCowan and Jessica Breland each recorded a double-double for Indiana.