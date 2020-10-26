x
Stanley Cup visits children's cancer center in Tampa

Lightning players and the Cup brought joy to more than 20 families going through a hard fight
Credit: AP
Kameron Bush, 3, poses with the Stanley Cup at the Children's Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla., on Oct. 16, 2020. The Tampa Bay Lightning took the Stanley Cup to the Children's Cancer Center as part of their local tour of stops after winning the National Hockey League's championship trophy Sept. 28 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Kristina Hjertkvist/Tampa Bay Lightning via AP)

Even during a pandemic, the NHL champion Tampa Bay Lightning brought the Stanley Cup to a local children’s cancer center so that kids and their families could see and take pictures with the famed trophy. 

Fans couldn’t touch the Cup because of health and safety protocols, but the team was able to keep alive one of the sport’s greatest traditions of taking the Cup around to special locations in the winning city. 

In the process, Lightning players and the Cup brought joy to more than 20 families going through a harder fight than the competition to win hockey’s holy grail.