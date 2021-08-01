Williams triple-double leads Stanford past Washington 91-75

Marcus Tsohonis led the Huskies with 24 points

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Ziaire Williams picked up the second triple-double in Stanford program history, Jaiden Delaire scored 21 points and the Cardinal defeated Washington 91-75.

Williams scored 12 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and made 10 assists. Oscar da Silva scored 17 points with 10 rebounds for his second straight double double, Jones scored 18 points with four 3-pointers.