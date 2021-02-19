Stanford dominates inside, thumps Washington 79-61

SEATTLE (AP) — Oscar da Silva scored 18 points, Jaiden Delaire added 15 points, and Stanford thumped Washington 79-61 for its fourth win in five games.
The Cardinal began its final extended road trip of the regular season with an easy blowout win fueled by a huge second half shooting performance. Stanford made 12 of its first 14 shots to start the second half and led by as many as 26 in the final 20 minutes. The Cardinal outscored Washington 50-28 on points in the paint.
Cole Bajema led Washington with 13 points off the bench.