The long fight for equality after Title IX

Dr. Joan Steidinger, Author of Stand Up and Shout Out, on the long road to gender equality in sports. #newdaynw
Credit: Francisco Seco
United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates with Alex Morgan after Rapinoe scored the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between the U.S. and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, on July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

SEATTLE — When Title IX was passed in 1972, it guaranteed the right of women and girls to participate in sports programs that receive federal funding. But it didn't create equality in the sports world overnight. In her new book, Stand Up and Shout Out, Sport psychologist Dr. Joan Steidinger shows how women in sports are demanding equality on and off the field. 

ABOUT THE BOOK: "In Stand Up and Shout Out: Women's Fight for Equality in Sports, Joan Steidinger explores the three crucial areas in sport that remain huge concerns for women: leadership, money, and media. Steidinger looks at the number of ways in which women experience vast inequalities by examining topics such as the politics of sport, sexual assault, the #MeToo movement, pay equity, women in coaching positions, and the experiences of women of color and LGBTQ athletes. Interviews with leading authorities in the field and prominent female athletes are interwoven throughout to add both expert and personal perspectives to the conversation."  rowman.com

Segment Producer Derek Haas. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. 