The long fight for equality after Title IX

SEATTLE — When Title IX was passed in 1972, it guaranteed the right of women and girls to participate in sports programs that receive federal funding. But it didn't create equality in the sports world overnight. In her new book, Stand Up and Shout Out , Sport psychologist Dr. Joan Steidinger shows how women in sports are demanding equality on and off the field.

ABOUT THE BOOK: "In Stand Up and Shout Out: Women's Fight for Equality in Sports, Joan Steidinger explores the three crucial areas in sport that remain huge concerns for women: leadership, money, and media. Steidinger looks at the number of ways in which women experience vast inequalities by examining topics such as the politics of sport, sexual assault, the #MeToo movement, pay equity, women in coaching positions, and the experiences of women of color and LGBTQ athletes. Interviews with leading authorities in the field and prominent female athletes are interwoven throughout to add both expert and personal perspectives to the conversation." rowman.com