How many of these sport facts do you know?

SEATTLE — So you think you know sports history? Play along with Terry Hollimon, Michael King, and Ryan Rowland Smith and answer the questions below! Watch the segment to find out what you got right -- and to see which of our panelists came out on top!
- Who is Nike’s highest paid athlete?
- Which former Mariner and his celebrity wife just tried to buy the New York Mets?
- Which is the only team to play in every soccer World Cup tournament?
- How big is a baseball?
- Raging Bull, the classic 1980 movie is about which real life boxer?
- At the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, gymnast Nadia Comaneci became the first gymnast to score a perfect 10. Which country was she representing?
- Marilyn Monroe was married to a baseball legend – name him?
- Who has won more tennis grand slam titles, Venus Williams or Serena Williams?
- In horse racing, the Triple Crown is awarded to a horse which wins which three races?
- Which baseball player holds the record for the most home runs in a single season?
- Name a former Seahawk who became an action movie star? (well “star” might be stretching it)
- One of the greatest Hockey players of all time, Wayne Gretzky, played for what team in the 1980s?
- The Olympic Games were not held during which three years, for what reason?
- US Figure Skater Tonya Harding won the National Figure Skating championship in 1994 but was stripped of her title for attacking who?
- In professional basketball, how high is the basketball hoop from the ground?
- Rocky Balboa overcomes what personal hurdle in "Rocky II"?
- What is Canada’s national summer sport?
- Former Seahawk Jon Ryan owns a sports team. Half a pint for the sport and half a point for the team name.
- In 1920, the University of Texas football players had their mascot at the annual sports banquet under less than ideal circumstances. What were those circumstances?
- Who is the only person ever to play in both the World Series and the Super Bowl?
- The first athlete to fail an Olympic drug test was Swedish pentathlete Hans-Gunnar Liljenwall in 1968. What “drug” did he test positive for?
- Today World Series winners receive championship rings, as is customary in most American sports, but that wasn’t always the case. What did players receive instead of rings prior to 1926?
- What 3 movements are required for an athlete to successfully complete a triple jump?
- Brian's Song is about which two Chicago Bears?
- What team has the longest winning streak in NBA history?
- Soccer is the world’s most popular spectator sport. What is the 2nd most popular?
Today's Panelists:
- Terry Hollimon is a former University of Washington football player and host of The Barbershop Show.
- Ryan Rowland Smith is a former Mariners pitcher and current host of The Top Step podcast.
- Michael King is the former host of KING 5's Evening, former sports anchor, and all-around sports and fitness fanatic.
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley.