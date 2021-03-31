x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Sports

Spokane natives Hull Twins going to Final Four with Stanford

Lexie scored 21 points and had nine rebounds in the win. The Hull twins graduated from Central Valley High School and now play for the Cardinal.
Credit: NCAA Photos via Getty Images
SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 30: Lexie Hull #12 of the Stanford Cardinal celebrates making a basket against the Louisville Cardinals in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 30, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Evert Nelson via Getty Images)

Spokane natives Lexie and Lacie Hull are going to the Final Four with Stanford women's basketball.

The twins advanced with the Cardinal as they won 78-63 over Louisville. Lexie finished with 21 points and nine rebounds. Her sister Lacie finished with one rebound.

The Hull sisters graduated from Central Valley High School.

This is their first Final Four since joining Stanford. They made it to the Elite 8 in the 2018-2019 season. Stanford is heading to their 14th Final Four.

Stanford will play South Carolina in the Final Four on April 2. Both teams are one seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

   

Related Articles