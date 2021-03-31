Spokane natives Hull Twins going to Final Four with Stanford

Spokane natives Lexie and Lacie Hull are going to the Final Four with Stanford women's basketball.
The twins advanced with the Cardinal as they won 78-63 over Louisville. Lexie finished with 21 points and nine rebounds. Her sister Lacie finished with one rebound.
The Hull sisters graduated from Central Valley High School.
This is their first Final Four since joining Stanford. They made it to the Elite 8 in the 2018-2019 season. Stanford is heading to their 14th Final Four.
Stanford will play South Carolina in the Final Four on April 2. Both teams are one seeds in the NCAA Tournament.