Report: Spokane native Tanner Groves commits to Oklahoma men's basketball

The former Eastern Washington forward told ESPN's Jeff Borzello on Sunday he's transferring to play for the Sooners.

CHENEY, Wash. — Spokane native and Shadle Park High School graduate Tanner Groves told ESPN's Jeff Borzello he will be transferring to play for Oklahoma men's basketball next season.

The former Eastern Washington forward announced he was considering transferring on March 16. On Apr. 15 he listed four schools he would be transferring to, which included Oklahoma, Texas, Washington State and Portland.

Groves was the Big Sky Player of the Year last season averaging 17.2 points and eight rebounds per game. He scored a career high 35 points in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Kansas.

Groves will be a redshirt senior next year, but will have two years of eligibility remaining since the NCAA granted student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic.