Spokane native Julianna Pena to fight UFC bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes for title

The two will fight in UFC 265. Pena will go up against arguably the greatest mixed martial arts fighters of all-time.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane native and UFC fighter Julianna Pena will challenge Amanda Nunes for the bantamweight title in UFC 265.

Pena has compiled a record of 10-4 in MMA and 6-2 in the UFC. Nunes is 21-4 in MMA and 14-4 in UFC.

Pena has won five of her seven fights since 2014 while Nunes has won all 12 of her fights since 2014.

The Spokane native has challenged her next opponent a couple of times since her last victory in Jan. of 2021. Pena called her out after the fight and on social media. Now the fight between the two is on.

A target date of Aug. 7 is being floated around, but nothing has been set in stone.

Pena was the first female winner of the Ultimate Fighter in 2013.

She began fighting in 2008. She is known as the "Venezuelan Vixen" and trained at Warrior Camp in Spokane.