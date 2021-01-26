x
Southern Hills to replace Trump National for '22 PGA

Southern Hills is getting another PGA Championship earlier than expected. The PGA of America said the course in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will host the 2022 PGA Championship.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2007, file photo, the 18th fairway with the Southern Hills Country Club clubhouse visible is viewed at the 89th PGA Golf Championship in Tulsa, Okla. The 2022 PGA Championship, originally scheduled for Trump National in New Jersey, will be played at Southern Hills. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

Southern Hills is getting another PGA Championship earlier than expected. 

The PGA of America said the course in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will host the 2022 PGA Championship.

It was supposed to go to Trump National in New Jersey. But after the Trump-fueled riot at the U.S. Capitol, the PGA voted to terminate the contract. 

Kerry Haigh at the PGA of America says it helped that the Senior PGA Championship is at Southern Hills this year. 

The PGA already has a staff onsite that can stay through next year. 

Southern Hills was supposed to hold the PGA Championship in 2030.