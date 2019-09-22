COLUMBIA, S.C. — The State Newspaper issued an apology to the family of Tyler Hilinski after running a headline linking their mental health awareness foundation with a loss by the University of South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks, who are led by quarterback Ryan Hilinski, lost to the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. The State, which serves Columbia, South Carolina, ran a headline about the game referencing the Hilinski's Hope Foundation with the Gamecocks' loss.

"Hilinski Hope Sinks," the headline read.

The Hilinskis lost their son Tyler, a quarterback at Washington State University, to suicide on January 16, 2018. He was 21 years old.

The Hilinski family started Hilinski's Hope to fund programs that will help educate, advocate and destigmatize mental illness in the across the country. The State newspaper took to Twitter as part of their efforts to issue their apology to the Hilinski family and supporters.

Ryan finished the game completing 13 of his 30 pass attempts, while gaining 166 yards, and throwing one touchdown and one interception.

After the headline ran in the print edition of the paper, many sports commentators and reporters posted about it, which led to widespread backlash and condemnation on social media.

Many people are calling on the newspaper to make a donation to the foundation, and some are saying they are cancelling their subscription to the paper and making a donation to the foundation instead.

The State issued an apology about the headline, citing an error in the editing process that led to the headline making it to the final copy of the paper.

