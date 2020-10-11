Source: WSU football has an active case of coronavirus

There is no word on the status of Washington State's home opener against Oregon this Saturday.

PULLMAN, Wash. — A player on Washington State's football team has an active case of coronavirus.

The program informed the media on Thursday that player is in the last day or protocol before he can return.

The school has administered 4,400 tests to athletes on the football team and men's and women's basketball team since Sept. 29 when the school started daily testing. There have been five positive cases including this one.

Cougs Head Coach Nick Rolovich said after the game against Oregon State this past Saturday that 32 players were held out of the game. How many of those are related to coronavirus is uncertain.

"I don't know if I want to get into that," he said. "I don't even know if I have the accurate information or not."

He did not answer in the post game press conference either on Saturday.

"Come on, we're celebrating a good, first Pac-12 win," Rolovich said. "I'm giving you four stories, offensive line, defense, Jayden (de Laura) and Deon (McIntosh. Boom, that's four days of stories, no corona."

There is no word on the status of Washington State's home opener against Oregon this Saturday.