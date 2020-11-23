Two EWU MBB players test positive for coronavirus, game against Oregon called off

The specific reason for the cancellation is the Eagles will not have enough scholarship players available for the game between the two players who tested positive as

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington men's basketball announced on Monday that its season opener against No. 20 Oregon has been canceled with no make-up date as two players on EWU's team have tested positive for coronavirus.

The specific reason for the cancellation is the Eagles will not have enough scholarship players available for the game between the two players who tested positive as well as players in quarantine due to contact tracing.

"The health and well-being of our student athletes is always our primary concern," said Legans of the canceled match-up between the reigning champions of the Big Sky and Pac-12 conferences. "We rely on the school and county health experts to guide us though these unprecedented times. We look forward to re-scheduling this game as it is always fun to play the top teams in our region.

EWU is scheduled to play Washington State on Nov. 28. That game will take place if several players currently under quarantine are cleared to play.

The team then starts some of its Big Sky schedule on Dec. 3 and 5 against Northern Arizona University on the road.