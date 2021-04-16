x
Sounders welcome fans back, thump Minnesota United 4-0

Stefan Frei starts the season with a clean sheet
SEATTLE (AP) — João Paulo scored a goal of the season candidate early in the second half, Raul Ruidiaz added two goals three minutes apart, and the Seattle Sounders welcomed fans back to its home stadium with a 4-0 win over Minnesota United. 

The start to the 2021 season for the reigning Western Conference champions was a rousing celebration welcoming fans back to Lumen Field for the first time in 13 months with a foursome of masterful goals in a game that was otherwise choppy and at times sloppy. 

Fredy Montero added the fourth goal for Seattle in his first match for the Sounders since the 2012 season.

 