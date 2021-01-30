Sounders sign midfielder Kelyn Rowe

Federal Way native joins Sounders after nine seasons in MLS

SEATTLE - The Sounders have signed midfielder Kelyn Rowe. The 29-year-old comes to Seattle after nine seasons in MLS, including eight with the New England Revolution. The Federal Way native has 252 career MLS appearances, 30 goals, and 44 assists.

“We are excited to bring a local product and proven MLS veteran in Kelyn to the club,” said Sounders FC General Manager & President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey. “He’s been a strong player in our league for close to a decade, and I look forward to seeing how he can help us win this season.”