Sounders set club record with 7-1 rout of Earthquakes

SEATTLE (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz and Joevin Jones both scored twice, and the Seattle Sounders set a franchise record for goals in a match with a 7-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes.
Seattle scored five goals faster than any team in MLS history, needing just 33 minutes to take a 5-0 lead on the hapless Earthquakes. The five goals in a half set a franchise record and Seattle tied the league record for most goals in a first half, joining Chicago in 2019 against Atlanta United and FC Dallas in 2017 against Real Salt Lake.
The Sounders added two more in the second half, becoming the ninth team in league history to score at least seven goals in a match. In addition to Ruidiaz and Jones, Jordan Morris, Joao Paulo and Kelvin Leerdam scored for Seattle.
The win propels the Sounders into first place in the Western Conference.