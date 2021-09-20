Sounders midfielder Nico Lodeiro undergoes knee surgery

Lodeiro gets knee scoped

SEATTLE – Sounders FC midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro underwent successful knee surgery on Monday. The right knee arthroscopy was performed by Dr. Jorge Chahla in Chicago. Lodeiro is set to begin rehabilitation immediately following the procedure.

Nico re-aggravated an injury from earlier this season during training last week and sat out Saturday’s match at Real Salt Lake. He had surgery on the same knee back on May 27.