x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Sounders midfielder Nico Lodeiro undergoes knee surgery

Lodeiro gets knee scoped
Credit: AP
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro pretends to use his shoe as a phone in celebration of scoring his first penalty kick goal against Los Angeles FC in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE –  Sounders FC midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro underwent successful knee surgery on Monday. The  right knee arthroscopy was performed by Dr. Jorge Chahla in Chicago.  Lodeiro is set to begin rehabilitation immediately following the procedure. 

Nico re-aggravated an injury from earlier this season during training last week and sat out Saturday’s match at Real Salt Lake. He had surgery on the same knee back on May 27.

Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said Lodeiro would be back this season.   He added forward Jordan Morris is also getting closer to a return.