Sounders close on Paulo, pick up two in MLS Draft

Seattle picks one, trades for another

SEATTLE – The Sounders have completed João Paulo's transfer from Brazilian club Botafogo. Paulo made 25 appearances on loan from Botafogo, scoring four goals and adding six assists. Paulo is the Sounders' third Designated Player, and also occupies one of the international roster slots.

The Sounders then picked up two players in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. They traded a 2022 second round selection to Miami for Oregon State defender Joe Hafferty, a former Sounders FC Academy product and Liberty High alum with 37th overall selection. The club then drafted goalkeeper TJ Bush out of James Madison with the 80th overall pick in the third round.

Hafferty is a two-time All-Pac-12 selection, and a First Teamer in 2019. He started 50 of his 53 appearances over three seasons for the Beavers.