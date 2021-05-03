Sounders bring back forward Fredy Montero on 1-year deal

Montero is still the club record-holder with 60 goals across all competitions

SEATTLE (AP) — Forward Fredy Montero is returning to the Seattle Sounders nearly a decade after he last played for the club. Montero has signed a one-year contract with the Sounders that includes club options for two more seasons.

It will be the second stint in Seattle for the 33-year-old Montero, who was with the Sounders from their inaugural season in 2009 through 2012. Montero is still the club record-holder with 60 goals across all competitions.

“Fredy is a prolific forward who’s proven himself in MLS and abroad, in addition to still holding a number of club records here,” said Sounders FC General Manager & President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey. “When good players return to Seattle, it speaks to the strong culture that we’ve built. I’m looking forward to bringing him into the group and seeing what he can contribute to our attack.”