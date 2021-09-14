Sounders beat Santos Laguna, advance to Leagues Cup final

SEATTLE, WASH. – The Sounders won in dramatic fashion Tuesday night at Lumen Field beating Santos Laguna 1-0 to advance to the Leagues Cup Final. Raúl Ruidíaz scored in the third minute of stoppage time, getting past two defenders on a ball from Léo Chú and slotted in his second attempt after his first was saved by Santos keeper Gibran Lajud.
Stefan Frei recorded his second consecutive shutout after returning from injury on Saturday vs. Minnesota.
Seattle will face the winner of tomorrow’s semifinal between Club León and Pumas UNAM. The final will take place Wednesday, September 22 in Las Vegas. Prior to the title game, the Sounders will face Real Salt Lake in an MLS match on Saturday.