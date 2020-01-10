Social distance wiffle ball league is a big hit in Edmonds

KING 5's Chris Egan tracked down a UW grad who created a safe, socially-distanced wiffle ball league to help pass the pandemic.

Like so many during the coronavirus pandemic, a recent college grad from Edmonds found himself unexpectedly out of work. But instead of getting down, he got right outside to his backyard.

UW grad Jack Blahous is a wizard wiffle ball pitcher.

“It’s my dream, my passion: wiffle ball!" Blahous said.

He's also pretty good with numbers. But when this accounting major found out he wouldn’t be able to start his new job until December because of the pandemic, Blahous went to work and started up his own wiffle ball league in his parent’s back yard.

“Having a big backyard helps, it’s fun making a field and we just started playing.”

As the saying goes: If you build it, they will come.

“We have about 30 people in the league, 4 teams. We started June 8th. Right now, it’s the 2nd semi-final game. World Series will be next week,“ Blahous explains.

“It’s a blast," says Peter McNeil. "It’s what I look forward to every week, every Wednesday that rolls around, I’m excited to play wiffle ball."

On most game nights, there’s usually only 8-10 players in attendance and maybe a spider watching from centerfield. But since it’s the playoffs, Blahous' parents have stepped outside into their backyard to watch the action.

“It’s been a great diversion, with the schools and gyms closed, at least they can get out and do something with some friends," said mom Robin Blahous.

“It’s something they look forward to. It’s the new normal. It’s been a fun diversion for these kiddos, it’s been great,” said dad Tom Blahous.

Jack Blahous was not along in his pandemic boredom, “A lot of the guys here have been staying home, not doing much, so it’s fun getting everyone out here having a good time."

But don’t let the bag of burgers and the cherry tomatoes down the first base line fool you, they take this seriously. They keep stats, they record each game for their YouTube page and yes, there are rules.

“We’ve got three guys in the field and a pitcher," Blahous explains. "The thing we do different with our league is we have a hard speed limit, because if you throw as hard as you can with 4 feet break, you're not going to get many hits."

And they do have one more set of rules thanks to the pandemic.

“It’s at my parents house, so I have to listen to the parents to have it here."

Mom Robin said, “When it first started I said that’s fine, but you have to wear masks."

Not only do they remain socially distanced with their masks on, but there is hand sanitizer all over the ball park, even out in the cheap seats.

“They all come, they all wear masks, we have the sanitizer out and they have all been great,” Robin adds.

A wiffle ball field of dreams during a rocky year.