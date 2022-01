The back-to-back World Cup champion U.S. women's national soccer team has opened its January camp as its prepares for qualifying this summer for the 2023 tournament.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski is taking a look at the team's next generation.

Fourteen players among the 26 invited to Austin, Texas, have fewer than 12 appearances with the team.