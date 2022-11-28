Here's how the United States can qualify for next round of the World Cup

Team USA's final group stage game will be at 11 a.m. PT on Tuesday against Iran. Right now they are on the outside looking in.

Example video title will go here for this video

The United States men's national team heads into its final World Cup group stage game on Tuesday morning on the outside looking in for the next round of the tournament.

Team USA's final group stage game will be at 11 a.m. PT on Tuesday against Iran, which scored two goals in stoppage time to beat Wales 2-0 in its second game. That result pushed Iran ahead of the United States in points and into second place in Group B.

England's final match against Wales will also be played at 11 a.m. PT on Tuesday to ensure none of the countries in Group B can tactically rest players because they know the results ahead of time.

Through two games here's how the Group B standings shake out.

England: 4 points (1 win and 1 draw) Iran: 3 points (1 win and 1 loss) United States: 2 points (2 draws) Wales: 1 point (1 draw and 1 loss)

As a reminder, countries earn three points for a win, one point for a draw and zero points for a loss in the World Cup. The top two teams in points in each World Cup group advance to the knockout stages of the tournament, which will feature 16 countries in a single-elimination format. (Good news for people that don't like 0-0 draws: No ties are allowed after this point.)

I missed the first two World Cup matches. How did the USA do?

Team USA drew 1-1 against Wales on Nov. 21 in its first World Cup game. USA's Timothy Weah scored the opening goal in the 36th minute and Wales' Gareth Bale drilled a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to tie the match.

The highly anticipated matchup against England ended in a 0-0 draw on Nov. 25. The United States attempted more shots (10) and earned more corner kicks (seven), but England had more shots on target (three) in the stalemate.

OK. So what does the USA need to do in its final game to qualify for the next round?

This has a simple answer.

The United States must at least beat Iran to advance. Doesn't matter by how many goals either; just a win would suffice. A draw or loss automatically eliminates Team USA from the World Cup.

Can the United States still win Group B?

Yes, they absolutely can. Here are the two scenarios that would result in the United States finishing in the top spot in its group.

Scenario 1: Beat Iran and England loses to Wales. In this scenario, England would be the second team to qualify with four points (unless they lost to Wales by four or more goals.)

Scenario 2: Beat Iran by at least four goals and England draws to Wales

If USA advances, who would they face in the next round of the World Cup?

It depends on their placement in Group B and the results of Group A's final game, too.

So there's still a lot in play.

Ecuador faces Senegal and Netherlands faces Qatar at 7 a.m. PT on Tuesday to decide the results of Group A. Fans will know about two hours prior to the United States' game time of its possible opponents in the next round.

Through two games here's how the Group A standings shake out.

Netherlands: 4 points (1 win and 1 draw) Ecuador: 4 points (1 win and 1 draw) Senegal: 3 points (1 win and 1 loss) Qatar: 0 points (2 losses)

For now, we do know this: It won't be host nation Qatar, who was the first country eliminated from the 2022 World Cup.

Netherlands (Eighth in FIFA's world rankings) would present the toughest test in the next round, followed by Senegal (18th in FIFA's rankings) and Ecuador (44th ranked).

A win against one of those opponents would put the United States into the quarterfinals. In other words, the United States would be one of just eight countries still alive in the World Cup.

What happens if England loses and Iran vs. USA is a draw?

For one, the United States would be eliminated from the World Cup in fourth place. (We already knew that, of course).

But this specific scenario would mean England, Wales and Iran all tie with four points in Group B. Two teams need to advance to the next round, so who would be eliminated in this scenario? First, let's list the tie-breakers FIFA uses in the World Cup.

Points Goal difference (goals scored minus goals allowed) Goals scored Point total in head-to-head matches Goal difference in head-to-head matches Goals scored in head-to-head matches Fair play points Drawing

This scenario with three teams tied at the top of the group ultimately will come down to the specific results in the final game. Here's a long (and hopefully not that convoluted breakdown):

If England loses by up to three goals to Wales , England still wins Group B. Wales would jump from fourth to second and push Iran out of the World Cup.

, England still wins Group B. Wales would jump from fourth to second and push Iran out of the World Cup. If England loses by four or five goals to Wales , Wales wins Group B. England would still advance to second place, while Iran would be the odd country out.

, Wales wins Group B. England would still advance to second place, while Iran would be the odd country out. If England loses by six goals to Wales , Wales win Group B. The second spot would be decided on goals scored. If England and Iran are tied in goals scored, England would move on because of its head-to-head victory.

, Wales win Group B. The second spot would be decided on goals scored. If England and Iran are tied in goals scored, England would move on because of its head-to-head victory. If England loses by seven goals to Wales, Wales wins Group B. Iran would advance to second place, while England would be out of the World Cup entirely.

This is a long way of saying England is *probably* safe in this scenario.

The favored English side can be eliminated, however, if they lose by four or more goals and there is a win by the United States or Iran in the other game.

That is all.