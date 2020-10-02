Lynn Williams broke open a scoreless match with a goal in the 61st minute and and the United States beat Canada 3-0 in the title match of the CONCACAF Women's Olympic qualifying tournament.

Lindsey Horan and Reign star Megan Rapinoe also scored for the United States, which extended its undefeated streak to 28 games.

Rapinoe's goal came in the 87th minute. It was her 51st international goal.

The U.S. and Canada had both already secured the region's two spots at the Tokyo Games with victories in the semifinals.

