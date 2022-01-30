US stumbles to 2-0 loss at 1st-place Canada in qualifying

Canada takes a big step toward reaching the World Cup for the first time since 1986 with a 2-0 victory over the United States.

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Canada established itself as the dominant nation in soccer's North and Central American and Caribbean region, taking a big step toward reaching the World Cup for the first time since 1986 with a 2-0 victory over the United States.

Cyle Larin scored in the seventh minute and Sam Adekugbe added a goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Canada beat the U.S. for just the second time in 37 years.