Best places to attend World Cup watch parties across Puget Sound

From Bellingham to Olympia, we've got you covered with local spots to catch one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, USA — The World Cup is approaching, as the first match is scheduled to be on November 20 in Qatar. If you're not flying across the world to see the games, you can still catch them at these local spots. We've made it easy by compiling both family-friendly and 21+ places that are hosting watch parties.

Arosa Cafe

For the early morning games, Arosa Cafe is the place to go. Their featured item is a Belgian liège waffle, which is filled with a caramelized pearl sugar, giving the dish its signature crunch.

Where: 3121 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98112

Atlantic Crossing Pub

This pub is only open to 21+ and the first match to be shown will be USA vs. Wales at 11 a.m. Tickets are on sale now for $5.

Where: 6508 Roosevelt Way, NE, Seattle, WA 98115

Icicle Brewing

With a menu featuring warm Bavarian pretzels and a farm to table meat and cheese platter, Icicle Brewing is a cozy place to watch the first national match of the World Cup. The taproom will open at 10:30 a.m. for the 11 a.m. game on November 21.

Where: 935 Front Street Leavenworth, WA 98826

LTD Bar and Grill

At this family and dog friendly bar in Fremont, doors will open for the November 21 game at 10:30 a.m.

Where: 309 N. 36th St. Seattle, Washington 98103

Menace Brewing

If you live in the North Sound, Menace Brewing is a great place to watch the World Cup. All of their beer is made in house and their viewing schedule will include both morning and afternoon matches.

Where: 2529 Meridian St, Bellingham, WA 98225

Prost

Both Phinney Ridge and West Seattle's German pubs will have a watch party for every German and USA game. Prost is open to minors before 9 p.m. and features an all German-imported beer menu.

Where:

West Seattle: 3407 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116

Phinney Ridge: 7311 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103

The Armory at Seattle Center

If you're looking for a watch party that is open to the entire family, the Armory is a good option. Hosted by the Sounders, these events are free for all ages and include special giveaways. The first game will be USA vs. Wales on November 21 with doors opening at 9 a.m.

Where: Armory, 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109

The George and Dragon

This British pub in Fremont will show football (or soccer) matches throughout the entire World Cup. Watch the games munching on staples like fish and chips or an all-day English breakfast.

Where: 206 N 36th St, Seattle, WA 98103

The Westy

Both locations of this sports bar in West Seattle and Roosevelt will have their doors open at 10 a.m. for the USA matches.

Where:

West Seattle: 7908 35th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98126

Roosevelt: 1215 NE 65th Street, Seattle, WA 98115

3 Magnets Brewing Company

Want housemade scones and coffee while you watch an early morning game? You can do so at 3Mag for all 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. matches. Every afternoon match will also be shown, while watch parties will be held for all United States games.