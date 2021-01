A team from Sacramento is poised to join the National Women's Soccer League in 2022, bringing the league to 12 teams.

NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird announced the expansion team a day before the league's college draft Wednesday.

Baird also announced that U.S. Soccer was no longer managing the league, although many aspects of the partnership with the federation remain.

The NWSL is expected to open its ninth season in mid-May.