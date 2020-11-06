x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

soccer

US Soccer repeals rule that banned kneeling during anthem

U.S. Soccer's board of directors has voted to repeal a 2017 policy that required national team players to stand during the national anthem.
Megan Rapinoe #15 of the U.S. Women's National Team kneels during the playing of the U.S. National Anthem before a match against Thailand on September 15, 2016 at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

U.S. Soccer's board of directors has voted to repeal a 2017 policy that required national team players to stand during the national anthem, a rule adopted after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in support of Colin Kaepernick.

The board made the decision during a conference call. Rapinoe took a knee during the anthem at a pair of national team matches in 2016. 

She said she wanted to express solidarity with Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who silently took a knee during the national anthem before NFL games to raise awareness of police brutality and racial injustice.