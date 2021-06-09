x
US routs Costa Rica 4-0 to finish 4-game, 11-day stretch

United States Reggie Cannon (20) celebrates after scoring against Costa Rica in the second half during an international friendly soccer match Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Brenden Aaronson scored in the eighth minute, Daryl Dike and Reggie Cannon added their first international goals and the United States beat Costa Rica 4-0 in an exhibition to complete a grueling stretch of four games in 11 days. 

Gio Reyna added a penalty kick in the 77th minute, three minutes after entering, in the last preparation match for most front-line American players before the pandemic-delayed start of World Cup qualifying in September. 

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter changed nine starters from the lineup he used to beat Mexico 3-2 in extra time to win the first CONCACAF Nations League.