US routs Costa Rica 4-0 to finish 4-game, 11-day stretch

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Brenden Aaronson scored in the eighth minute, Daryl Dike and Reggie Cannon added their first international goals and the United States beat Costa Rica 4-0 in an exhibition to complete a grueling stretch of four games in 11 days.
Gio Reyna added a penalty kick in the 77th minute, three minutes after entering, in the last preparation match for most front-line American players before the pandemic-delayed start of World Cup qualifying in September.
U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter changed nine starters from the lineup he used to beat Mexico 3-2 in extra time to win the first CONCACAF Nations League.