US routs Costa Rica 4-0 to finish 4-game, 11-day stretch

Brenden Aaronson scored in the eighth minute, Daryl Dike and Reggie Cannon added their first international goals and the United States beat Costa Rica 4-0.

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Brenden Aaronson scored in the eighth minute, Daryl Dike and Reggie Cannon added their first international goals and the United States beat Costa Rica 4-0 in an exhibition to complete a grueling stretch of four games in 11 days.

Gio Reyna added a penalty kick in the 77th minute, three minutes after entering, in the last preparation match for most front-line American players before the pandemic-delayed start of World Cup qualifying in September.