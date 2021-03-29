US men lose to Honduras, miss 3rd straight Olympic soccer

The United States missed its third straight Olympic men's soccer tournament, losing to Honduras 2-1 in a qualification game.

The United States missed its third straight Olympic men's soccer tournament, losing to Honduras 2-1 in a qualification game as Juan Carlos Obregón scored in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time and goalkeeper David Ochoa committed a blunder that gifted Luis Palma a goal two minutes into the second half.

U.S. captain Jackson Yueill pulled a goal back with a curling 23-yard shot in the 52nd minute and the Americans had several good chances to tie the score.