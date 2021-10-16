x
Urruti, Quintero help Dynamo beat Sounders 2-1

Maximiliano Urruti scored a goal, Darwin Quintero added a goal and an assist and the Dynamo beat Seattle 2-1 to snap an eight-game losing streak against the Sounders
Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero, second from right, kicks a goal past Seattle Sounders' Shane O'Neill, left, Joao Paulo (6) and Josh Antonio, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti scored a goal, Darwin Quintero added a goal and an assist and the Houston Dynamo beat Seattle 2-1 to snap an eight-game losing streak against the Sounders.

Quintero, on a set piece, played an arcing ball to the outside shoulder of Urruti, who pulled a blind volley across his body and past goalkeeper Stefan Frei to open the scoring in the 14th minute. 

Quintero made it 2-0 in the 20th, putting on a dribbling exhibition to create space amongst the Sounders defense before before putting away a left-footer from the edge of the area. 

Jimmy Medranda scored for Seattle (17-6-6) in the 41st minute.  Seattle remains in first place in the Western Conference.

