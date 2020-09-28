Sounders bring back Román Torres

With Torres, Seattle was 11-2-1 in postseason play

The Sounders have acquired defender Román Torres from Inter Miami CF for a conditional first round selection in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. Torres played for the Rave Green from 2015-2019, helping the club to three MLS Cup appearances and two titles.

Torres can join in training and matches after any mandatory quarantine period under local government and MLS health and safety protocol.