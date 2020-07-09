Timbers get late winner from Mora, top rival Sounders 2-1

Substitute Felipe Mora scored after slipping behind the Seattle defense in the 83rd minute, and the Portland Timbers beat the Sounders 2-1.

SEATTLE (AP) — Substitute Felipe Mora scored after slipping behind the Seattle defense in the 83rd minute, and the Portland Timbers beat the Sounders 2-1.

Moments after Seattle nearly took the lead, Mora came open behind the Sounders back line, collected a well-timed pass from Eryk Williamson and beat goalkeeper Stefan Frei to give the Timbers the lead.

It was Mora's third straight match with a goal and gave the Timbers some redemption after a 3-0 loss at the hands of Seattle two weeks ago in Portland.