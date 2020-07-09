x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Sounders FC

Timbers get late winner from Mora, top rival Sounders 2-1

Substitute Felipe Mora scored after slipping behind the Seattle defense in the 83rd minute, and the Portland Timbers beat the Sounders 2-1.
Credit: AP
A yellow card is given to Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Substitute Felipe Mora scored after slipping behind the Seattle defense in the 83rd minute, and the Portland Timbers beat the Sounders 2-1.

Moments after Seattle nearly took the lead, Mora came open behind the Sounders back line, collected a well-timed pass from Eryk Williamson and beat goalkeeper Stefan Frei to give the Timbers the lead. 

It was Mora's third straight match with a goal and gave the Timbers some redemption after a 3-0 loss at the hands of Seattle two weeks ago in Portland. 

Williamson scored early for Portland, while Kelvin Leerdam scored the only goal for Seattle. 