Stefan Frei ties MLS lead with 12 shutouts and Sounders play Nashville to scoreless draw

Seattle is unbeaten in six straight regular-season matches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Stefan Frei made one save to help tie the MLS lead with 12 shutouts and the Seattle Sounders played Nashville to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Seattle (12-9-10) is unbeaten in six straight regular-season matches, with four draws, for the first time in over two years. Nashville (12-9-9) had won each of its first two meetings with Seattle, each by a 1-0 scoreline, during the 2022 season.

Joe Willis made three saves for his ninth shutout of the season for Nashville.

Nashville has lost only one of its last 11 regular-season home matches, with six wins and four draws, dating to the beginning of April. Since joining the MLS in 2020, Nashville has lost just nine home matches.