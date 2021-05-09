Stefan Frei stops Timbers' penalty kick, Sounders win 2-1

Raul Ruidiaz scored his fifth goal in four games and the Seattle Sounders beat the rival Portland Timbers 2-1 on Sunday to remain undefeated.

Ruidiaz scored on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute and Fredy Montero added a goal in the 79th to help the Sounders improve to 3-0-1.

Seattle's Stefan Frei stopped a penalty kick in the 56th minute and then denied the re-take.

Jeremy Ebobisse drew a foul in the box and Frei deflected Valeri's attempt, but video review allowed for the retake — and Frei blocked Valeri's attempt again.