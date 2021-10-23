Sporting edges Seattle; Revolution claim Supporters’ Shield

SEATTLE (AP) — Johnny Russell scored in the 79th minute for his seventh straight game with a goal and Sporting Kansas City beat the Seattle Sounders. With the Seattle loss, the New England Revolution clinched the Supporters’ Shield.

Kansas City moved within three points of first-place Seattle in the Western Conference. Russell has scored six goals in seven career games against Seattle, including one in each of the three games this season. He joined Fanendo Adi (Portland in 2016) as the only players to score in three different games against Seattle in a regular season.