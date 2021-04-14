x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Sounders FC

Sounders undergo overhaul after another run to MLS final

The Seattle Sounders are known for making the Major League Soccer postseason in each year of the club's existence.
Credit: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Seattle Sounders' Nicolas Lodeiro, center front, hefts the championship trophy after the team beat Minnesota United in an MLS playoff Western Conference final soccer match, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Seattle. The Sounders won 3-2.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders are known for making the Major League Soccer postseason in each year of the club's existence.

The team has also shown the ability to correctly assess when it needs to overhaul its personnel, whether it's bringing in fresh talent or giving younger players in the system a chance. 

That's the decision the Sounders made going into the 2021 season. 

The team's roster this year is far different from the one that reached last year's MLS Cup final before losing to Columbus. 

Seattle still has stars like Nicolas Lodeiro and Raul Ruidiaz but will rely on youth more than in recent seasons.

Related Articles