Sounders undergo overhaul after another run to MLS final

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Sounders are known for making the Major League Soccer postseason in each year of the club's existence.

The team has also shown the ability to correctly assess when it needs to overhaul its personnel, whether it's bringing in fresh talent or giving younger players in the system a chance.

That's the decision the Sounders made going into the 2021 season.

The team's roster this year is far different from the one that reached last year's MLS Cup final before losing to Columbus.